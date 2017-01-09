Jerome Williams sentenced to nine years prison for Burnett shoot - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jerome Williams sentenced to nine years prison for Burnett shooting

By Alex Achten, Reporter
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls man will spend nine years behind bars for deadly conduct following a shooting last summer.
A plea agreement was reached with Jerome Williams in the case dropping three of the four charges.
Williams pleaded guilty to burglary of a building, unlawful possession of a firearm and two charges for possession of methamphetamine.
The plea agreement that was reached dismissed all charges, with the exception of the unlawful possession of a firearm.
He will serve nine years for that charge.
Arrest affidavits show that on June 29th the Wichita Falls police department responded to shots fired in the 1400 block of Burnett.
A couple at that home told officers there house had been shot at several times, with one bullet passing close to a bassinet where a baby was sleeping.
A witness said when she looked out the window, she saw Williams and another suspect running from the house.
Police located Williams and the other suspect a short distance away with a 9 mm handgun that matched casings found at the scene.
In that same affidavit, the victim stated she and her boyfriend had been having trouble with Williams for several weeks.
The victim added that he had been walking by the house with a gun hanging out of his pocket and once pointed at her boyfriend.

