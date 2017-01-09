Fireplace inspections are important to have before winter weathe - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Fireplace inspections are important to have before winter weather returns

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Warmer temperatures are making their way into Texoma but winter is not over.

When that colder weather returns many people will be using their fireplaces. 

But, before you cozy up by the fire there are some things you need to check. 

Chimney experts said an inspection could have prevented a blaze that sparked over the weekend at a home on the corner of Rosewood and Flood Street. 

No one was injured, but Wichita Falls Fire Department officials said the chimney appeared to be incomplete. 

Kevin Connors with Archangel's Safer Chimneys said inspections can prevent problems like that. 

When they come to a home to inspect the fireplace and chimney they are looking for a list of things. 

"We're looking for creosote build up, gaps and cracks either due to construction or deterioration, clearances, bird or animal injury and then weathering, weather problems," Connors said. 

Since winter has hit the area, Connors said they have received around 200 calls for inspections and cleanings. 

"During the fall and the winter it's probably 20 times a week," he said. 

With more winter weather expected WFFD officials said they recommend residents have their fireplace inspected. If not, you might be giving them a call. 

"The creosote can catch fire and cause a chimney fire," Connors said. 

Connors said if you are new to your home it should be a must to have your fireplace inspected. 

He said you do not know how often, if at all, the previous owners used it. 

You also want to make sure that your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors have fresh batteries in them. 

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:04:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:08:49 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

  • FAQ: Why is Tax Day April 18 this year?

    FAQ: Why is Tax Day April 18 this year?

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-04-04 21:28:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:03:33 GMT

    This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.  

    This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly