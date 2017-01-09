HS hoops make-up games: Jan. 9

Wednesday, April 12 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-04-12 04:06:54 GMT
Mustangs fall at No. 25 Cameron in LSC opener, 6-3 No. 21 Midwestern State suffered a 6-3 setback to No. 25 Cameron in its Lone Star Conference opener Tuesday afternoon at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex. Cameron (12-10, 1-0 LSC) carried the momentum early, taking a 2-1 advantage after doubles play. The Aggies went in front with the 13th-ranked duo of Felipe Oyarzun and Mateo Velasco defeating Ramon Toyos and Dillon Pineda at No. 1 doubles, 8-3. Mid...
