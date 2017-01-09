HS hoops make-up games: Jan. 9

The Wichita Falls Nighthawks are 5-1, with one of the best offenses in the Indoor Football League. But they could be about to get even better

Archer City's Aubrey Lopez slides in safe to give the Lady Cats the lead in their 3-1 win over Windthorst. Source: KAUZ

The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

Mustangs fall at No. 25 Cameron in LSC opener, 6-3 No. 21 Midwestern State suffered a 6-3 setback to No. 25 Cameron in its Lone Star Conference opener Tuesday afternoon at the Streich-Henry Tennis Complex. Cameron (12-10, 1-0 LSC) carried the momentum early, taking a 2-1 advantage after doubles play. The Aggies went in front with the 13th-ranked duo of Felipe Oyarzun and Mateo Velasco defeating Ramon Toyos and Dillon Pineda at No. 1 doubles, 8-3. Mid...