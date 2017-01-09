HS hoops make-up games: Jan. 9 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops make-up games: Jan. 9

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Petrolia's Blaine Long going for a bucket vs Quanah. / Source: KAUZ Petrolia's Blaine Long going for a bucket vs Quanah. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX

Boys

District 9-2A

Quanah  31 (0-3)
Petrolia  85 (3-0)
PET: Blaine Long 26 pts, Jake Edgemon 16, Dane Williams 14

District 21-1A

Forestburg  60 (3-0)
Saint Jo      51 (1-1)

Midway     47 (2-1)
Gold-Burg  42 (0-3)

Bellevue         60 (1-1)
Prairie Valley  42 (0-3)

Girls

District 9-2A

Quanah  44 (2-3)
Petrolia  60 (2-3)

District 21-1A

Forestburg  69 (3-2)
Saint Jo      13 (2-2)

Midway      45 (2-2)
Gold-Burg  24 (0-4)

Bellevue        54 (3-1)
Prairie Valley  17 (1-4)

