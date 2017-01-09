Midwesterns' Devante Pullum cops LSC Offensive Player of the Week honors

Midwestern State's Devante Pullum poured in 21.5 points and dished out 7.5 assists per game to lead the Mustangs to wins over No. 11 West Texas A&M and UT-Permian Basin to earn Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.



The junior from Little Elm notched consecutive career-high scoring performances going for 21 points against West Texas A&M then upped the total to 22 versus UT-Permian Basin.



The 5-10, 165-pound point guard scored 17 of his 21 points in the final 11:18 and narrowly missed a double-double by dishing out nine assists as MSU halted WT's 10-game winning streak by claiming an 84-78 victory on Thursday.



Pullum went for 22 points while handing out six more assists as MSU overcame its largest deficit in 12 years -- 20 points -- to beat UT-Permian Basin 80-73 Saturday afternoon.



Midwestern's primary ball handler dished out a total of 15 assists and didn't commit a single turnover in 74 minutes of floor time as the Mustangs extended their season best winning streak to four games.



For the week, Pullum shot 41.4 percent from the field (12-of-29) and was 17-of-21 from the free throw line (81 percent).



Teammate Brandon Neel played a pivotal role on both ends of the floor as the Mustangs held the league's top two scoring teams to a combined 31 points under team season scoring averages. The 6-4, 195-pound junior scored 20.5 points and pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game with a blocked shot and two steals including his first double-double of the season with 22 points and 13 rebounds against UTPB, but fell shy of earning the league's top defensive honors.



Texas A&M-Commerce junior Dorian Armstrong gained LSC Defensive Player of the Week accolades with 6.5 points and 8.0 rebounds with two blocked shots and four steals in road wins at Texas A&M-Kingsville and Angelo State.



Midwestern State hits the road for a pair of LSC contests beginning Thursday night at Western New Mexico (8:30 Central) and Saturday afternoon at Eastern New Mexico (5 p.m Central ).

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved