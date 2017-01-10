Texas Legislature to open with far more pomp than policy

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas' 140-day legislative session is hours away from opening, with both chambers prepared to gavel into action around noon.

Lawmakers meet every other year. Tuesday marks the first time they've convened since June 2015.

Opening day is reserved for pomp and circumstance, as lawmakers take oaths of office and their families pose for pictures.

An early order of business is a House vote for speaker. But unlike two years ago when he easily defeated a tea party-backed challenger, incumbent and San Antonio Republican Joe Straus should run unopposed for his sixth term.

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers and control all Texas statewide offices.

Gov. Greg Abbott is entering his second legislative session since his 2014 election. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is in his second session overseeing the Texas Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.