Texas Legislature to open with far more pomp than policy - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas Legislature to open with far more pomp than policy

Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas' 140-day legislative session is hours away from opening, with both chambers prepared to gavel into action around noon.

Lawmakers meet every other year. Tuesday marks the first time they've convened since June 2015.

Opening day is reserved for pomp and circumstance, as lawmakers take oaths of office and their families pose for pictures.

An early order of business is a House vote for speaker. But unlike two years ago when he easily defeated a tea party-backed challenger, incumbent and San Antonio Republican Joe Straus should run unopposed for his sixth term.

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers and control all Texas statewide offices.

Gov. Greg Abbott is entering his second legislative session since his 2014 election. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is in his second session overseeing the Texas Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:23:26 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:23:26 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:53:29 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:53:29 GMT

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

  • WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

    WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:30:52 GMT
    Jennifer Parker, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, Michelle KellerJennifer Parker, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, Michelle Keller

    It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday. Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.

    It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday. Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly