Police: Austin officer fired after breaking into home

The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.
A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday. Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.
President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
Testimony continues in day two of the Antonio Perez Sexual Assault trial.
