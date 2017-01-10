Police: Austin officer fired after breaking into home - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Police: Austin officer fired after breaking into home

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Police officials say they've fired an Austin officer after he broke into the home of a fellow officer who had ended a romantic relationship with him.

A disciplinary memo released Monday shows Michael Stone was dismissed from the force Friday by interim police Chief Brian Manley.

An internal affairs investigation determined Stone had repeatedly lied about the incident, which occurred in July at the woman's Kyle home.

Officials say he used an electronic code to enter the woman's garage and then forced his way through a door to gain entry to the home. The woman then confronted Stone.

He returned to the home weeks later, prompting the woman to call Kyle police.

Austin police commanders say Stone committed criminal mischief, was untruthful to investigators and brought discredit to the department.

