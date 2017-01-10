Houston-area man says deputies mistook cat litter for meth - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Houston-area man says deputies mistook cat litter for meth

Source RNN Source RNN

CYPRESS, Texas (AP) - A Houston-area man says sheriff's deputies conducted faulty field tests on cat litter they found in his vehicle, which they determined was methamphetamine.

Ross Lebeau was charged with possession of a controlled substance following the Dec. 5 traffic stop, but court documents show the case was dismissed last week because the material was not an illicit substance.

Lebeau told the Houston Chronicle for a story this week that his father had placed the cat litter in the sock as a way to absorb moisture and keep the car's windows from fogging.

The Harris County sheriff's office says deputies smelled marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search. Officials say marijuana was found in the console and Lebeau never identified what was in the sock.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:23:26 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:23:26 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:53:29 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:53:29 GMT

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

  • WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

    WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:30:52 GMT
    Jennifer Parker, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, Michelle KellerJennifer Parker, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, Michelle Keller

    It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday. Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.

    It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday. Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly