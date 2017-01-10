'Spirit Day for Women' happening on Jan. 21st

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Floral Heights Church is holding their “Spirit Day for Women” on January 21st at 8:30 a.m. until noon. The events planned for the day include a presentation by special guest speaker Mineasa Nesbit and will include lunch. A full list of the activities can be found below.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting the church website or calling the church office during the week and on Sunday before and after their services at 940-723-7151.

Childcare will be available for $5 per child for children 6 and under. Advanced reservations required with payment due at the time of reservation. Please bring lunch for your child.



8:30 – Registration / Coffee Bar

8:45 – Special Music by Sharri Torrence

9:00 – Opening prayer / Meet & Greet

9:15 – Worship in Song

9:25 – Mineasa Nesbit presents "Reconstructed & Transposed"

10:05 – Coffee / Bathroom Break

10:30 – Special Music by Sophi Samus

10:40 – Mineasa Continues

11:25 – Blessing and Lunch

12:20 – Prayer and Closing Moments