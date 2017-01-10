'Spirit Day for Women' happening on Jan. 21st - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

'Spirit Day for Women' happening on Jan. 21st

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Floral Heights Church is holding their “Spirit Day for Women” on January 21st at 8:30 a.m. until noon. The events planned for the day include a presentation by special guest speaker Mineasa Nesbit and will include lunch. A full list of the activities can be found below.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting the church website or calling the church office during the week and on Sunday before and after their services at 940-723-7151.

Childcare will be available for $5 per child for children 6 and under. Advanced reservations required with payment due at the time of reservation. Please bring lunch for your child.
 

8:30 – Registration / Coffee Bar
8:45 – Special Music by Sharri Torrence
9:00 – Opening prayer / Meet & Greet
9:15 – Worship in Song
9:25 – Mineasa Nesbit presents "Reconstructed & Transposed"
10:05 – Coffee / Bathroom Break
10:30 – Special Music by Sophi Samus
10:40 – Mineasa Continues
11:25 – Blessing and Lunch
12:20 – Prayer and Closing Moments

