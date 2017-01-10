Parent company of local dental practice settles Medicaid fraud allegations

DALLAS, Tx (KAUZ) – The parent company of a local dental practice has agreed to pay over $8 million to settle allegations they defrauded the Medicaid program.

Texas-based MB2 Dental Solutions (MB2) and 21 pediatric dental practices affiliated with MB2, along with their owners and marketing chief, have agreed to pay the United States and the State of Texas Medicaid program $8.45 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting, or causing the submission of, claims for pediatric dental services that were not rendered, were tainted by kickbacks, or falsely identified the person who performed the service.

MB2 is the parent company of Spearmint Dental located here in Wichita Falls.

This settlement resolves allegations that between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2014, MB2 and affiliated dental practices submitted claims to the Texas Medicaid Fee for Service Program for single-surface fillings in children that were not provided.

“Today’s settlement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protect the Medicaid program and the patients it serves from unscrupulous providers,” said U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas. “Providers who waste taxpayer dollars by billing for services that were not provided, or were otherwise improper, will be held accountable.”

Medicaid is funded jointly by the states and the federal government. The State of Texas paid for part of the Medicaid claims at issue and will receive approximately half of the settlement amount.

