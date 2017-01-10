Parent company of local dental practice settles Medicaid fraud a - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Parent company of local dental practice settles Medicaid fraud allegations

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source RNN Source RNN

DALLAS, Tx (KAUZ) – The parent company of a local dental practice has agreed to pay over $8 million to settle allegations they defrauded the Medicaid program.

Texas-based MB2 Dental Solutions (MB2) and 21 pediatric dental practices affiliated with MB2, along with their owners and marketing chief, have agreed to pay the United States and the State of Texas Medicaid program $8.45 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by knowingly submitting, or causing the submission of, claims for pediatric dental services that were not rendered, were tainted by kickbacks, or falsely identified the person who performed the service.

MB2 is the parent company of Spearmint Dental located here in Wichita Falls.

This settlement resolves allegations that between Jan. 1, 2009, and Dec. 31, 2014, MB2 and affiliated dental practices submitted claims to the Texas Medicaid Fee for Service Program for single-surface fillings in children that were not provided.

“Today’s settlement demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protect the Medicaid program and the patients it serves from unscrupulous providers,” said U.S. Attorney John Parker of the Northern District of Texas. “Providers who waste taxpayer dollars by billing for services that were not provided, or were otherwise improper, will be held accountable.” 

Medicaid is funded jointly by the states and the federal government.  The State of Texas paid for part of the Medicaid claims at issue and will receive approximately half of the settlement amount.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ. All Rights Reserved.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Friday, April 14 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:23:26 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 12:23 AM EDT2017-04-14 04:23:26 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:53:29 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:53 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:53:29 GMT

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

  • WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

    WFISD Teachers of the Year Announced

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-04-14 03:30:52 GMT
    Jennifer Parker, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, Michelle KellerJennifer Parker, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt, Michelle Keller

    It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday. Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.

    It was a big night for teachers in the Wichita Falls ISD, as the district named two overall teachers of the year Thursday. Twenty six elementary and secondary teachers were nominated by each winning their individual campus teacher of the year.

    •   
Powered by Frankly