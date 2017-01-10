Dylann Roof sentenced to death - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Dylann Roof sentenced to death

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (KAUZ) - Dylann Roof, the convicted shooter of a predominantly black church in South Carolina, has been sentenced to death.

More on the verdict coming soon.

