Wichita Falls ramp closure causes delays - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls ramp closure causes delays

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Drivers experienced delays because of a bridge closure in Wichita Falls Tuesday.
The bridge located at the I-44, U.S. 287 and Spur 325 interchange was shut down Tuesday at 8 a.m.
The closure has caused some problems for drivers trying to get on U.S. 287 towards Vernon.
Locals Newschannel 6 talked to are fine with the inconvenience.
    "I am yet to deal with it," an anonymous local resident said. "It's a part of life. People need to drive careful."
    "I work in Burkburnett and Wichita Falls, local resident Tom Smith said. "And there's a lot of different routes I can take. It's not too bad."
The bridge was closed down and construction got underway so TxDot crews and contractors could pour the last slab of concrete on the bridge.
It's part of a $1.4 million dollar project that got underway in the fall.
It is also part of a larger long term TxDot project to address all the aging bridges in the area.
Locals Newschannel 6 talked to are in favor of the repairs.
    "It has been there so long it is starting to deteriorate," local resident Samm Miller said. "There are a lot of bridges across the United States that are deteriorating. It's not just that one. Some day somebody is going to be driving underneath it and something is going to fall down. And it could kill somebody."
    "I care about my families safty, and others," Smith said. "I don't want to see any wrecks or bridge failures. It's hard on our vehicles when there's pot holes and constant delays because of things going on. "It's nice to see them out there working on them."
The Huntington bridge on U.S. 287 was completed last year and the Wellington bridge will soon be torn down and rebuilt.
That is also on highway 287.
Law enforcement has been directing traffic through the Loop 11 intersection throughout the day so it will move more efficiently.
However, it is advised to avoid the area if possible for the remainder of Tuesday.
Newschannel 6 spoke with TxDot officials about the timeline on the project.
However, they did not have information on when all the work is expected to be completed.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump's reversals come after crash course on the issues

    Trump's reversals come after crash course on the issues

    Friday, April 14 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-04-14 15:25:25 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-04-14 15:25:25 GMT
    As President Donald Trump approaches 100 days in office, he seems to be embracing "flexibility," acknowledging he may not have thought deeply about some of the issues he shouted about throughout his political...
    As President Donald Trump approaches 100 days in office, he seems to be embracing "flexibility," acknowledging he may not have thought deeply about some of the issues he shouted about throughout his political campaign.

  • Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Trump lets states block some Planned Parenthood money

    Friday, April 14 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-04-14 11:54:00 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-04-14 11:54:00 GMT

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

    President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

  • Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Ocean world near Saturn top contender for life beyond Earth

    Friday, April 14 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-04-14 11:44:45 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 7:44 AM EDT2017-04-14 11:44:45 GMT

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

    A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.

    •   
Powered by Frankly