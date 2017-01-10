Wichita Falls ramp closure causes delays

Drivers experienced delays because of a bridge closure in Wichita Falls Tuesday.

The bridge located at the I-44, U.S. 287 and Spur 325 interchange was shut down Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The closure has caused some problems for drivers trying to get on U.S. 287 towards Vernon.

Locals Newschannel 6 talked to are fine with the inconvenience.

"I am yet to deal with it," an anonymous local resident said. "It's a part of life. People need to drive careful."

"I work in Burkburnett and Wichita Falls, local resident Tom Smith said. "And there's a lot of different routes I can take. It's not too bad."

The bridge was closed down and construction got underway so TxDot crews and contractors could pour the last slab of concrete on the bridge.

It's part of a $1.4 million dollar project that got underway in the fall.

It is also part of a larger long term TxDot project to address all the aging bridges in the area.

Locals Newschannel 6 talked to are in favor of the repairs.

"It has been there so long it is starting to deteriorate," local resident Samm Miller said. "There are a lot of bridges across the United States that are deteriorating. It's not just that one. Some day somebody is going to be driving underneath it and something is going to fall down. And it could kill somebody."

"I care about my families safty, and others," Smith said. "I don't want to see any wrecks or bridge failures. It's hard on our vehicles when there's pot holes and constant delays because of things going on. "It's nice to see them out there working on them."

The Huntington bridge on U.S. 287 was completed last year and the Wellington bridge will soon be torn down and rebuilt.

That is also on highway 287.

Law enforcement has been directing traffic through the Loop 11 intersection throughout the day so it will move more efficiently.

However, it is advised to avoid the area if possible for the remainder of Tuesday.

Newschannel 6 spoke with TxDot officials about the timeline on the project.

However, they did not have information on when all the work is expected to be completed.

