Prom for a Cause will raise money for Make a Wish Foundation

The red carpet is being rolled out this Saturday for a good cause.

An idea a woman tossed around with her husband has blossomed into an event that will raise money for Make a Wish North Texas.

Prom for a Cause is taking place Saturday at The Stone Palace on 1211 Indiana Ave.

The fun kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and lasts until midnight.

Blaire Miller came up with the idea to host a prom to raise money for a non-profit and pitched the idea to Make a Wish officials and they loved it.

Nine months later Miller and her committee are putting the finals touches on the event.

"There is a presence here. There are kids here with life-threatening illnesses. There are people waiting and there are holes to be filled where we can help and volunteer," Miller said.

Some of those kids include Hunter Jones.

"Hunter was diagnosed with ALL Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia on March 31st of 2014," his mother Stephanie Jones said.

Her son was granted the wish to see a volcano in Hawaii during the halfway mark to his treatments.

"It was like a ray of hope to look forward to. It was definitely something very exciting for us," Jones said.

The Smith family is also getting a trip after nearly 3-year-old Jaxon battled an autoimmune disease that had to be treated with chemo and steroids.

"We plan on going to Disney World in June, that's the plan right now," Randi Smith said.

These families are grateful to see a presence beginning to build in their community and are thankful for the fundraising efforts set to take place this weekend.

"We went through a lot in 2016, so this will just be a great way for us to kind of relax and put this behind us. Without all of the donations there would be no way that they could send all of the families to their trips or grant any of the wishes," Smith said.

Miller said there is no need to rent a tux or buy a dress for this event. She said to come in whatever makes you feel your best in.

There will be a raffle, silent auction, DJ and prom photos.

Tickets are $20 each or $35 for a couple and can be purchased at Finishing Touch.

Samantha Forester Newschannel 6

