New emergency power generator for Electra

Old generator was stolen back in August of 2016

ELECTRA, TX (KAUZ) -- The city of Electra will soon have a new city emergency power generator after their old one was stolen back in August of last year.

The new generator will cost nearly $43,000, but city will only have to pay $250 due to insurance coverage.

The stolen generator was kept inside a locked fence, and was hard wired into the city's water tank located on highway 287.

Electra Police estimated that generator at $73,000.

Electra City Administrator, Steve Bowlin said this generator is very important to the city.

“We use this generator in case we have a power outage, we can go out to the pump station at Midway Church Road and shoot water into town,” said Bowlin.

He also says the new generator will be locked up in an undisclosed location to prevent another generator from being stolen.

