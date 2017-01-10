HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: January 10

Mustangs rally with three-run sixth to top TWU in series opener, 5-4 Midwestern State scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally to a 5-4 victory over Texas Woman's in the series opener Thursday evening at Mustangs Park. Facing a 4-2 deficit with two outs in the sixth, Midwestern State (18-23, 9-16 LSC) began its comeback with Erin Knox and Taylor Mordecai earning back-to-back walks. Carli Woolsey snapped her six-game hitless streak with a two...