HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: January 10

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer scoring 2 of her 36 points vs. Archer City. / Source: KAUZ Windthorst's Tatum Veitenheimer scoring 2 of her 36 points vs. Archer City. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider       67 (2-1)
Braswell  48 (1-3)

Wichita Falls  53 (1-3)
Sherman        71 (2-1)

District 9-3A

#23 Bowie  51 (4-0)
Henrietta    32 (3-1)
BOW: Daniel Mosley 22 pts

Nocona    66 (2-2)
City View  39 (2-2)
NOC: Brenton Vineyard 21 pts

Paradise  52 (1-3)
Holliday   61 (3-1)

District 9-2A

Archer City  75 (3-1)
Windthorst  40 (0-4) - Watch highlights here!

#17 Petrolia  43 (3-1)
Olney            46 (2-2)
F/OT

#7 Electra  64 (4-0)
Munday     41 (1-3)

Quanah    28 (0-4)
Seymour  48 (3-1)

District 8-1A

Chillicothe  20 (0-2)
Knox City   63 (1-0)

Harrold  26 (0-2)
Crowell  52 (2-0)

District 21-1A

Midway   60 (3-1) 
Saint Jo  58 (1-2)

Prairie Valley  49 (0-4)
#22 Slidell      80 (3-0)

TAPPS 1-1A

Notre Dame          59 (2-0)
Wichita Christian  33 (0-1)
ND: Dylan Smith 23 pts, Clay McElroy 17 - Watch highlights here!

Non-District

Sweetwater  36
#14 Hirschi   65 - Watch highlights on the right!

Abilene Cooper  69
Graham              74
GRA: Steven Kimberling 27 pts, Wes Martin 16, Jaxon Brockway 14

Vernon  75
Pampa  51

Forestburg  60
Alvord         57

Girls

District 5-5A

Rider       55 (5-0)
Braswell  38 (0-5)

Wichita Falls  39 (1-5)
Sherman        46 (1-4)
WF: Alondra Hurtado 11 pts

District 6-4A

Hirschi  78 (2-0)
Vernon  54 (0-2)

Burkburnett  58 (1-0)
Iowa Park     29 (0-2)
BURK: Paradize Jackson 16 pts, Kaci Trahan 15

District 9-3A

#12 Bowie  75 (6-0)
Henrietta    48 (2-4) 
BOW: Addy Cook 19 pts, Kamryn Cantwell 17

Nocona    56 (2-4)
City View  37 (0-6)

Paradise  54 (5-1)
Holliday   43 (3-3)

District 9-2A

Archer City      33 (4-2)
#9 Windthorst  82 (6-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 36 pts (20 in 1st qtr), Claire Hemmi 16 - Watch highlights above!

Petrolia  41 (3-3)
Olney     25 (2-4)

Quanah   31 (2-4)
Seymour  40 (6-0)

Electra   52 (1-5)
Munday  31 (0-6)

District 8-1A

Crowell  78 (2-0)
Harrold  43 (1-1)
CRO: Blaine Carroll/Tara Manney 19 pts each

Knox City   56 (1-0)
Chillicothe  10 (0-2)

District 17-1A

Newcastle  64 (2-0)
Woodson   48 (1-1)
NEW: Holly Manos/KC Shields 19 pts each

District 21-1A

Gold-Burg  23 (0-5)
Bellevue    74 (4-1)

Midway   52 (3-2)
Saint Jo  36 (2-3)

Prairie Valley  12 (1-5)
#24 Slidell       46 (5-0)

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Notre Dame     65 (2-0)
Wichita Christian  35 (0-1)
ND: Keeley Johnston 19 pts
WC: Rumer Howell 13 pts - Watch highlights here!

Boys Soccer

Non-District

Rider            8
Burkburnett  2
RID: Aaron Lange 3 G, A.D. Bigot 2 G
BURK: Simao Alves G, Samuel Alves G, Tyler Dominici 14 Saves

Hirschi         1
Community  1
HIR: Martin Cerna G, Armondo Juarez A

