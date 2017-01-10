HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: January 10

Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.
Softball District 5-5A Denton 13 (5-5) Rider 7 (5-5) District 6-4A Burkburnett 15 (5-1) Hirschi 0 (0-6) Baseball District 5-5A Denton 7 Wichita Falls 5 (0-11) Denison 4 Rider 14 (8-0) F/6 District 6-4A Ab. Wylie 1 Graham 3 Top 3 Susp.
Mustangs rally with three-run sixth to top TWU in series opener, 5-4 Midwestern State scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally to a 5-4 victory over Texas Woman's in the series opener Thursday evening at Mustangs Park. Facing a 4-2 deficit with two outs in the sixth, Midwestern State (18-23, 9-16 LSC) began its comeback with Erin Knox and Taylor Mordecai earning back-to-back walks. Carli Woolsey snapped her six-game hitless streak with a two...
Class 5A State Semifinals Frisco Wakeland 6 Wichita Falls 0
Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of NFL's most influential and popular executives, dies at 84.
