Wichita Falls home total loss after going up in flames

One Wichita Falls home is a total loss after it went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Wichita Falls fire and police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Travis Street.

When they arrived, they found the back of the home fully engulfed.

Officials say the home was vacant, but there were people found at the scene who had safely evacuated the residence.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was a candle, but believe it was an accident.

The total cost for damages is $9,000.

Officials say the cost is so low because the house was vacant with nothing inside.

