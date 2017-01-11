Wichita Falls home total loss after going up in flames - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls home total loss after going up in flames

By Angie Lankford, Producer
With Alex Achten, Reporter
The results of a home on Travis Street after a blaze (Source: KAUZ) The results of a home on Travis Street after a blaze (Source: KAUZ)
Large plumes of smoke after a house fire (Source: KAUZ) Large plumes of smoke after a house fire (Source: KAUZ)
Wichita Falls fire and police at a house fire on Travis Street (Source: KAUZ) Wichita Falls fire and police at a house fire on Travis Street (Source: KAUZ)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

One Wichita Falls home is a total loss after it went up in flames early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Wichita Falls fire and police were called to a home in the 1500 block of Travis Street.

When they arrived, they found the back of the home fully engulfed.

Officials say the home was vacant, but there were people found at the scene who had safely evacuated the residence.

Authorities say the cause of the fire was a candle, but believe it was an accident.

The total cost for damages is $9,000. 

Officials say the cost is so low because the house was vacant with nothing inside.

