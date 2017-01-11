Wichita Falls East Side Youth Opportunities Center Receives $10,000

Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.
A Wichita Falls Police Officer is in the hospital after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Kemp Blvd Friday.
A Wichita Falls Police Officer is in the hospital after his motorcycle was hit by a car on Kemp Blvd Friday.
Easter weekend is a holy time for believers in Christ and it starts with Good Friday. Many churches in Texoma began weekend services as early as noon on Friday.
Easter weekend is a holy time for believers in Christ and it starts with Good Friday. Many churches in Texoma began weekend services as early as noon on Friday.