Wichita Falls East Side Youth Opportunities Center Receives $10,000

The Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls received some much-needed financial help to meet their goals. The YOC was presented with a check for $10,000 by the YOC founder Dustin Austin and the director of "Our Country Homes" in the Metroplex. The money will provide a lot of help for the community members of Wichita Falls East Side.

YOC's Director Brenda Jarrett said that center provides teaching tools for helping develop local youth within the community. Jarret said the YOC is regularly putting on talent shows for children, exposing kids to the arts, teaching history, and even providing youth boxing classes.

"We have three roofs; we have three buildings. So, we need some rehabbing done and that will make it so we are able to serve more people. That's the whole point is serving the people," said Jarrett.

Community Activists Rickey Lowe believes that generous donations like the kind that were made on Monday is just one of the first steps towards reviving the East Side.

January 15th will mark the YOC's 23rd anniversary both Jarret and Lowe hope to keep the YOC's doors open and youth outreach programs operational for another 23 more years to come.