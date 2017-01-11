Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Dallas Cowboys games - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hospitalized Texas baby soothed by Dallas Cowboys games

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The parents of a Texas baby hospitalized with a congenital heart defect are turning to an unlikely source to soothe her: the Dallas Cowboys.

WFAA-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2jj3AnR ) 3-month-old Lola Catron has already undergone heart surgery twice since her Oct. 4 birth. While sitting with Lola at Fort Worth's Cook Children's Hospital, her mom and dad discovered that Cowboys games on Sundays had a calming effect on her.

Now, whenever Lola is in pain from headaches brought on by the surgeries, Laura Catron finds a replay of a Cowboys game online. She has shared a Facebook video of a crying Lola settling down while watching the Cowboys.

Laura Carton says she hopes media coverage raises awareness about Lola's battle with her congenital heart defect.

Information from: WFAA-TV, http://www.wfaa.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

