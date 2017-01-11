Water concerns remain after Texas city ends boil-water order - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Water concerns remain after Texas city ends boil-water order

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)

SAN BENITO, Texas (AP) - Officials in the South Texas city of San Benito have lifted a boil-water order but questions about water quality remain as they work to retrofit a 90-year-old water plant to provide a safe drinking supply.

The boil-water order was lifted Tuesday following problems with water pressure that began over the weekend.

The Valley Morning Star reports the city was being assisted by nearby Harlingen, which provided its own water to fill storage tanks and water towers.

San Benito's water woes include a 2014 decision to shutter the city's nearly $18 million water plant, which had opened only five years earlier.

Portions of the plant's filters proved too costly and replacement parts took months to deliver.

City leaders are now planning to spend $3 million to upgrade the former water plant.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:33:46 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:33:46 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

  • Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:24:36 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:27:27 GMT
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.

  • White House decides to keep visitor records secret

    White House decides to keep visitor records secret

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:24:34 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:27:25 GMT

    The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.

    The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.

    •   
Powered by Frankly