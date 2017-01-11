Tip leads to two arrests, 58 grams of meth - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Tip leads to two arrests, 58 grams of meth

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: Wichita County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Wichita County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Wichita County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Wichita County Sheriff's Office)
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

A tip from a concerned citizen landed two behind bars and got meth off the streets.

Tuesday evening officers were doing surveillance on the Red Roof Inn when a black sedan pulled into the parking lot. 

A person got into the vehicle with the driver for a short period of time before getting back out and returning to the motel. 

That black sedan then headed to the United Supermarket parking lot in the 2500 block of Iowa Park Road. 

The driver pulled up next to another vehicle and a woman got out and got into the black sedan. 

There, officers approached the vehicle and had both the driver and passenger get out. 

Police saw a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 58 grams.

A digital scale and smaller empty bags were also found inside the vehicle. 

The driver, Christopher Dwight Smith, and passenger, Rachel Gonzalez Contreras were both arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance over four grams. 

They were booked into the Wichita County Jail. 

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved
 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Lobbying by Trump associates highlights foreign agent law

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:24:36 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:27:27 GMT
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.
    Revelations that Trump associates have lobbied for foreign governments are calling attention to a 1938 law intended to shed light on foreign influence campaigns.

  • White House decides to keep visitor records secret

    White House decides to keep visitor records secret

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:24:34 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:27:25 GMT

    The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.

    The White House won't make public the logs of visitors to the White House complex, breaking with the practice of President Donald Trump's predecessor.

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Friday, April 14 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:24:24 GMT
    Friday, April 14 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-04-15 00:27:16 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    •   
Powered by Frankly