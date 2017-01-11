Tip leads to two arrests, 58 grams of meth

A tip from a concerned citizen landed two behind bars and got meth off the streets.

Tuesday evening officers were doing surveillance on the Red Roof Inn when a black sedan pulled into the parking lot.

A person got into the vehicle with the driver for a short period of time before getting back out and returning to the motel.

That black sedan then headed to the United Supermarket parking lot in the 2500 block of Iowa Park Road.

The driver pulled up next to another vehicle and a woman got out and got into the black sedan.

There, officers approached the vehicle and had both the driver and passenger get out.

Police saw a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 58 grams.

A digital scale and smaller empty bags were also found inside the vehicle.

The driver, Christopher Dwight Smith, and passenger, Rachel Gonzalez Contreras were both arrested for Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance over four grams.

They were booked into the Wichita County Jail.

