Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking case involving 1 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Pair faces decades in prison in sex trafficking case involving 14-year-old Texas girl

File Photo/Raycom File Photo/Raycom

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A man and woman from Shreveport have been sentenced to decades in prison in a sex trafficking case.

U.S. Attorney Stephanie Finley says in a Wednesday news release that 37-year-old Tyrone Larry Smith was sentenced to 32 years; 34-year-old Lacoya Washington, to 20 years. Each was convicted last year on one count of sex trafficking of a minor. Smith also was convicted of "coercing or enticing" a minor to travel to engage in prostitution.

Finley's office says the case involved a 14-year-old girl from Texas whom Smith persuaded to travel to Shreveport after conversing with her on an internet dating service in 2015. Prosecutors said Smith struck and abused the girl if she resisted taking part in prostitution.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-04-15 08:00:39 GMT

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

  • North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    •   
Powered by Frankly