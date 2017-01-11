Parents of Texas man killed in police shooting file lawsuit - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Parents of Texas man killed in police shooting file lawsuit

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - The parents of a Texas man killed last year in a Mesa police shooting have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city and the former officer involved.

Norma and Grady Shaver's suit filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court seeks unspecified general and punitive damages.

Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas was killed outside his Mesa hotel room Jan. 16 after police responded to a report that someone was pointing a gun out a window.

An unarmed Shaver reportedly begged police not to shoot him moments before Officer Philip Brailsford opened fire.

Brailsford was fired by the police department. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in Shaver's death and is facing trial.

Shaver's widow filed a $35 million notice of claim against Mesa over the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-04-15 08:00:39 GMT

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

  • North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    •   
Powered by Frankly