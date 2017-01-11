Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott OK after minor traffic accident - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott OK after minor traffic accident

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Star Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in a minor vehicle accident not far from the team's practice facility Wednesday. The rookie didn't miss practice and said he wasn't injured.

Frisco police said there were no injuries in the accident at an intersection about a mile from Cowboys headquarters in the suburb about 30 miles north of Dallas. Police responded, but an accident report wasn't immediately available.

Elliott wouldn't discuss details of the crash, saying "I'm fine, I'm healthy, I'm good, it's like nothing happened. My car is messed. That's about it."

Dallas, the top seed in the NFC playoffs, plays Green Bay in a divisional game Sunday. Elliott was the NFL rushing champion with 1,631 yards.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

