Lawmaker wants Trump to secure border, with or without wall - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Lawmaker wants Trump to secure border, with or without wall

Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A top Republican in the Texas Legislature says he wants the Trump administration to keep its promise to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and doesn't care if that means "a wall figuratively, or literally."

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dennis Bonnen said Wednesday that Texas demands a border that's "no longer porous and lawless."

The Angleton Republican addressed reporters with dozens of GOP colleagues to present the Obama administration with a pretend invoice for $2.8-plus billion.

That's what they say Texas spent securing the border since 2013 because the federal government didn't, including $1.4-plus billion for extra state troopers in South Texas.

Bonnen said Donald Trump can avoid getting a similar, future invoice from Texas with a border crackdown - whether it requires walling off the whole area or not.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-04-15 08:00:39 GMT

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

  • North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    •   
Powered by Frankly