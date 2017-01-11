Lawmaker wants Trump to secure border, with or without wall

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A top Republican in the Texas Legislature says he wants the Trump administration to keep its promise to secure the U.S.-Mexico border and doesn't care if that means "a wall figuratively, or literally."

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dennis Bonnen said Wednesday that Texas demands a border that's "no longer porous and lawless."

The Angleton Republican addressed reporters with dozens of GOP colleagues to present the Obama administration with a pretend invoice for $2.8-plus billion.

That's what they say Texas spent securing the border since 2013 because the federal government didn't, including $1.4-plus billion for extra state troopers in South Texas.

Bonnen said Donald Trump can avoid getting a similar, future invoice from Texas with a border crackdown - whether it requires walling off the whole area or not.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.