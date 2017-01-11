Locals react to new IRS adjustment - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Locals react to new IRS adjustment

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect

A new tax reform released by the IRS could effect when you get your return.

It effects people that are a part of the Earned Income Tax Credit program.

The IRS made this rule after noticing there was a lot of tax fraud in this program in past years.

“If you qualify for earned income credit or the additional child tax credit, you will not be getting your refund until after February 15, no matter when you file,” said Genevieve Anderson, a Certified Acceptance Agent with the United Way Free Tax Prep Program.

That leaves people like Tate Scott, a young mother who falls under this category more than concerned and scrambling for what to do next.
I get that there are certain things that they actually have to deeply look into, said Scott.  Some people actually kind of rely on that especially when they have kids because you normally get behind on almost everything.

For those who qualify, getting these returns three weeks later could lead them to look at other options like refund loans. 

Anderson urges everyone to think twice.

Refund loans concern me because if you're not able to pay that back to something else then you've got a really high interest rate, said Anderson.  You've could have waited three weeks and got your money then.

Even though Scott is being smart about her return, she knows where her return will go.

I try not to make plans on money I don't have, said Scott.  First things first rent needs to be paid and baby needs stuff so that is always the first thing that goes.

There are a few things that Anderson recommends you do if youre waiting for your return.

The sooner you get it filed you're in the line of everybody else to get pushed on through on February 15, said Anderson.  Don't spend it before you get it.  Ever, no matter when or how.

Anderson said it could be less than a 3 week delay, but said everyone should be prepared for the worst case scenario.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:08 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-04-15 08:00:39 GMT

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

  • North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    North Korea rolls out missiles, other weaponry at parade

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:35 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:35:03 GMT

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

  • Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Delta OKs offers of up to $9,950 to flyers who give up seats

    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 3:24 AM EDT2017-04-15 07:24:28 GMT
    Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)Delta is letting employees offer customers almost $10,000 in compensation to give up seats on overbooked flights, hoping to avoid an uproar like the one that erupted at United after a passenger was dragged off a jet. (Source: CNN)

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    Delta is giving airport employees permission to offer passengers up to almost $10,000 in compensation to give up their seats on overbooked flights.

    •   
Powered by Frankly