HS soccer tournaments preview

Rider girls soccer will host the 2017 United Invitational this weekend at fields around Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls. Play starts Thursday morning and, weather-permitting, will run through Saturday, with Rider, Hirschi and Wichita Falls HS representing the area and several strong out-of-area teams also coming to town.

"It's a bonus for us, it's a bonus for Old High, it's a bonus for the city," Rider head coach Carl Wiersema said. "You know, we get a lot of teams coming in, bringing some commerce through the hotels and restaurants. And we've got five games each scheduled this year, so maximum amount of games we can get. Hopefully we can get them in, with the weather."

For the second-straight week, weather could provide a challenge, as last week's tournaments in the Metroplex were cut short by extreme cold. This weekend, thunderstorms are in the forecast.

"You know, we need to get as many [games] as we can," said Wiersema. "And it hurts when the weather comes up, but you know the best thing you can do is just come out and train hard and try and be ready for anything."

"It's hard," agreed Rider senior midfielder Miranda Davis. "Because there are so many things like that we have to push through, for adversity. Getting in shape, and bad weather, and everything. But we just have to be able to overcome that and pull together as a team at the end of the day."

Meanwhile, Burkburnett boys' soccer will host the 4th Annual Boomtown Invitational at Bulldog Stadium.

Find both schedules below:

2017 United Invitational Schedule

(Girls games only, Memorial Stadium unless noted)

Thursday

Rider vs Hirschi, 10 a.m.

Rider vs Canyon Randall, 2 p.m.

Wichita Falls vs Keller, 5 p.m.

Randall vs El Paso Montwood, 7 p.m.

Friday

Rider vs Keller, 10 a.m.

Hirschi vs Montwood, 10 a.m., Ervin Garnett Stadium (McNiel)

Wichita Falls vs Randall, 12 p.m.

EP Americas vs Keller, 3 p.m.

Wichita Falls vs Montwood, 5 p.m.

Hirschi vs Americas, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Hirschi vs Randall, 9 a.m.

Montwood vs Keller, 9 a.m., Garnett Stadium

Rider vs Wichita Falls, 11 a.m.

Keller vs Randall, 1 p.m.

Rider vs Montwood, 3 p.m.

Wichita Falls vs Americas, 3 p.m., Garnett Stadium

Hirschi vs Frenship JV, 3 p.m., GWFSA Field E

2017 Boomtown Invitational Schedule

(Boys - Bulldog Stadium - Burkburnett)

1st Round - Thursday

Game 1: Rider JV vs Abilene Wylie, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Hirschi vs Argyle, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: Burkburnett vs Lubbock Cooper, 12 p.m.

Game 4: Pampa vs Gainesville, 1:30 p.m.

2nd Rd - Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs Game 2 loser, 4:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs Game 4 loser, 7:30 p.m.

3rd Rd - Friday

7th place: Game 6 loser vs Game 8 loser: 9 a.m.

Consolation: Game 6 winner vs Game 8 winner, 10:30 a.m.

3rd place: Game 5 loser vs Game 7 loser, 12 p.m.

Championship: Game 5 winner vs Game 7 winner, 1:30 p.m.

