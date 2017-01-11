New Changes to Texas Child Support

Those six months behind will not be able to renew registration

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) – Texas' has a new law in place, cracking down on parents who are behind on child support payments.

It's keeping them from renewing their vehicle registrations.

It's only for those who are six months or more behind on their child support payments.

The Texas Attorney General's Office said, since September 1st 541 parents paid a total of 160-thousand dollars.

They also said us if you're behind on payments you'll receive a notice 90 days prior to the renewal date and a registration hold until a payment plan is arranged.

If your ex-spouse is living out of state, lawyer Dustin Nimz, said unfortunately the restriction does not affect them outside of state boarder.

“Each month that they don't make that payment either for medical or child support they can be held up to six months in jail, so there's a pretty serious penalty,” said Nimz.

If you are a parent who is behind on child support payments, you'll have to contact the Attorney General's office at (940) 322-2557.

