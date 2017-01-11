New Changes to Texas Child Support

Arkansas' already compromised plan to put eight men to death over 11 days is in limbo.
April gave birth Saturday after the world has watched for weeks and weeks.
An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.
North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.
