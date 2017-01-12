Texan pleads no contest in death of missing girlfriend, 13

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a South Texas man charged in the 2007 retaliatory slaying of his 13-year-old girlfriend has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for the death.

Ruben Torres of Harlingen on Wednesday pleaded no contest to murder in a plea deal during his capital murder trial in Brownsville. Torres was then sentenced for the death of Abigail Estrada of Harlingen, whose body has never been found.

Prosecutors say they believe Torres fatally shot the girl after she provided information to police about a drive-by shooting allegedly involving him.

Torres, who's now 26, faced a minimum of 40 years in prison if he was convicted of capital murder. He'll receive credit for the more than 500 days in custody he's already served.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.