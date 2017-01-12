Corpus Christi: 16 arrested in synthetic marijuana sting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Corpus Christi police say 16 suspects have been arrested in a synthetic marijuana sting targeting sales in the downtown area near City Hall.

Police and federal agents made the arrests Wednesday as part of a three-month undercover operation leading to warrants for two dozen suspects.

Police say all of the suspects are charged with felony manufacture and delivery of a control substance. Convictions can carry prison terms of up to 99 years.

Investigators say four of the 16 suspects were already in custody on unrelated charges.

