Texas trucking dispatcher sentenced to 15 months in prison

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A trucking dispatcher in Texas has pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court after prosecutors accused him of creating fake invoices and billing an Oklahoma City company more than $1.2 million for deliveries that never happened.

Richard V. Kelly of Houston was sentenced to 15 months in prison after entering the guilty plea Wednesday in Oklahoma City. Kelly, who was a dispatcher with Freeway Delivery, Inc., admitted creating false waybills and invoices for fictitious deliveries purportedly made by his wife, a truck driver.

Prosecutors say Kelly defrauded Midwest Hose & Specialty of more than $1.2 million over a five-year period, and he was ordered to pay restitution to the company.

Kelly is scheduled to report to federal prison by Feb. 13.

