Iowa Park City Councilman passes away

The city of Iowa Park is mourning the loss of one of their city leaders.

Thursday morning Keith Dyer, the city’s councilor place 3 representative passed away unexpectedly.

Iowa Park City Manager, Jerry Fleming told Newschannel 6 that Dyer was a crucial member of the city council because of his vast engineering experience.

He left behind a wife, 5 children, and 7 grandchildren.

Dyer served the Iowa Park City Council since June 2013.

Funeral arrangements are as follow:

Visitation

Friday, January 13, 2017

6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Dutton Funeral Home Chapel

300 E Cash St

Iowa Park, Texas 76367

(940) 592-4151

Funeral Service

Saturday, January 14, 2017

11:00 am

Faith Baptist Church

411 S Wall St

Iowa Park, Texas 76367

(940) 592-2716