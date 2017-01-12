Iowa Park City Councilman passes away - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Iowa Park City Councilman passes away

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
IOWA PARK, TX (KAUZ) -

The city of Iowa Park is mourning the loss of one of their city leaders.

Thursday morning Keith Dyer, the city’s councilor place 3 representative passed away unexpectedly. 

Iowa Park City Manager, Jerry Fleming told Newschannel 6 that Dyer was a crucial member of the city council because of his vast engineering experience.

He left behind a wife, 5 children, and 7 grandchildren.

Dyer served the Iowa Park City Council since June 2013.

Funeral arrangements are as follow:

Visitation
Friday, January 13, 2017
6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Dutton Funeral Home Chapel
300 E Cash St
Iowa Park, Texas 76367
(940) 592-4151

Funeral Service
Saturday, January 14, 2017
11:00 am
Faith Baptist Church
411 S Wall St
Iowa Park, Texas 76367
(940) 592-2716

