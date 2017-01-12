NC6 talent to take part in 'Dancing for the Stars' event

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – The annual “Dancing for the Stars” fundraiser event is set to take place on February 10th.

The event raises funds to support mentoring services in Wichita County through Big Brothers and Big Sisters.

Your Newschannel 6 team has a special history with the event. Two years ago our own Ashley Fitzwater hosted the event and her co-anchor Chris Horgen actually participated in the competition. This year, Skywarn 6 Meteorologist John Cameron will be lacing up his dancing shoes to take part in the event.

Other participants in the event will include Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt and fire chief John Reese.

