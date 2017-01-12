Martin Luther King Jr. Prayer & Scholarship Breakfast

Join the Martin Luther King Center community celebration. Its a chance to remember the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Enjoy breakfast, prayer and singing as well as a presentation of scholarships to area youth.

The breakfast opens at 7:30 AM and closes at 11:30 AM on Saturday January 21, 2017.

Tickets for this event are $20.00 for adults and $14.00 for youth.

This event will take place in Hall A of the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall on 1000 5th St. Free, convenient parking for this event is located on the South side of the building on 5th Street.

For more information and to purchase tickets for this community event, contact the Martin Luther King Center at (940) 322-7152 or visit them at 1100 Smith Street. The center's hours are Monday-Friday 8:00am-5:00pm.

Copyright 2016. KAUZ News. All Rights Reserved.

