Police make arrest in stolen vehicle

2 people are behind bars for having stolen tags and a stolen vehicle in Wichita Falls.

Wichita Falls Police found a vehicle that displayed stolen tags out of Blue Spring, Texas.

Officers pulled over the vehicle on the 2200 block of Talunar.

Police confirmed that the car had also been stolen out of Clay county.

Officers arrested Benjamin Fuentes for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and Laci Brookshire with possession of an illegal weapon and meth.