Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers expiring

Genevieve Anderson wants you to be ready for tax season.

That is why she is spreading the word that if you are an undocumented citizen using an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number to file your taxes, be sure you check it.

“If that was applied for before back before 2008, then it is expiring or probably expired this year,” said Anderson.

In August the IRS sent a letter to undocumented citizens that said if you have a 78 or 79 in the middle of your ITIN number, your number will be expired as of January 1st.

It’s so the IRS can get an accurate count of how many undocumented citizens are living in the United States.

“They are going to systematically expire a few every year until they are caught up,” said Anderson. “They want to make sure that people they issued this to 20 years ago is still alive or still in the country or not in the country they're trying to clean it all up.”

If you have an expired number, you have to apply for a new one.

To do that, all of your documents like a passport have to be current.

If they are not, the process of getting your taxes done for 2016 could take up to 5 months.

“A passport that is not expired a visa that is not expired is what we need to go ahead and do this application get the signatures,” said Anderson. “Make sure we got everything processed correctly, photocopied sent into the IRS along with the tax return and then they could start the process.”

That is why Anderson urges people who fall under this category not to wait.

“Don't panic,” said Anderson. “Plan your finances as best you can and let’s see what we can do to make it happen.”

