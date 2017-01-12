Dallas String Quartet performing in Wichita falls

The Dallas String Quartet is spending Thursday in Wichita Falls.

They performed Thursday afternoon at Midwestern State University for W.F.I.S.D. students.

It is part of the Wichita Falls Symphony Education Program.

They have been putting the program on for three years.

They brought in middle and high school orchestra students to hear the Dallas String Quartet.

The quartet also had a question and answer session with the kids.

Newschannel 6 spoke with Wayne Bennett of the Wichita Falls Symphony about the program.

He said it is an opportunity to show the students what they can do with their musical careers, and show them different opportunities with instruments.

"We are a nice size city," Bennett said. "But we don't have all the opportunities like you would if you lived in Dallas, where you could see all sorts of different possibilities of different things. So it's a great opportunity for us to be able to bring in people from all over."

They will also put on a show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Akin Auditorium on the campus of MSU.

It is open to the public and free of charge.

Bennett said he is thankful they were able to put this event on this year and hopes it continues in the future.

Doors for that show will open up at 6:30 p.m.

You're encouraged to get there early, because they are expecting a large crowd.

