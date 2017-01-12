Work Services Corporation opens new facility

A ribbon cutting and building dedication was held Thursday morning for a new business headquarters in Wichita Falls.

Everyone was smiling and having a good time where the Work Services Corporation's headquarters and manufacturing facility was officially opened.

Things kicked off at 11 a.m. with a ribbon cutting, followed by lunch and an open house.

The new building was dedicated to former C.E.O. Jerry Bettenhousen.

Newschannel 6 spoke with him at the event.

He told us the new headquarters will enable them to increase the number and quality of jobs.

The building has new features, such as a workout room, meditation area and art studio so workers have a way to release their stress.

Bettenhousen is flattered to be honored.

"It is the highest professional honor I have ever received," Bettenhousen said. "It is certainly a big day for me. But it's a bigger day for work services corporation."

Bettenhousen said he thinks the model they have followed is an example of what needs to be in place for a workplace to succeed.

He adds that this building is the future of Work Services Corporation and encourages people to come by and check it out.

Other new aspects of the building includes more natural light, along with an indoor and outdoor dining area, where you have a view of the air traffic at Kickapoo airport.

