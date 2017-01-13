HS soccer tournaments: January 12 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS soccer tournaments: January 12

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
The Rider Lady Raiders won 2 games Thursday by a combined 16-0 score / Source: KAUZ The Rider Lady Raiders won 2 games Thursday by a combined 16-0 score / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

United Invitational - Wichita Falls

Rider  12
Hirschi  0
RID: Miranda Davis 3 G, 2 A, Keeley Ayala 2 G - Watch highlights above!

Randall  0
Rider     4
RID: Kayleigh Gunkel 2 G

Wichita Falls  0
Keller             3 - Watch highlights here!

EP Montwood  0
Randall            0

Friday Schedule (Memorial Stadium unless noted):

Rider vs Keller, 10 a.m.
Hirschi vs Montwood, 10 a.m. (Garnett Stadium)
WFHS vs Randall, 12 p.m.
Keller vs EP Americas, 3 p.m.
WFHS vs Montwood, 5 p.m.
Hirschi vs Americas, 7 p.m.

Boys

Boomtown Invitational - Burkburnett

1st Round

Abilene Wylie  2
Rider JV          0

Argyle   0
Hirschi  2

Lub. Cooper  0
Burkburnett   2 - Watch highlights to the right!

Gainesville  3
Pampa        1

2nd Round

Hirschi  1
Wylie    3

Gainesville   2
Burkburnett  0

Argyle      1
Rider JV  0

Pampa   1
Cooper  1
Pampa wins 4-3 on PKs

Friday schedule:

Rider JV vs Cooper, 9 a.m.
Argyle vs Pampa, 10:30 a.m.
Hirschi vs Burkburnett, 12 p.m.
Wylie vs Gainesville, 1:30 p.m.

Denton Guyer Tournament

Wichita Falls               1
Carrollton Creekview  1
WFHS: Adrian Botello G

WFHS vs Denton Guyer, 4 p.m. Friday

