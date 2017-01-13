HS soccer tournaments: January 12

The Rider Lady Raiders won 2 games Thursday by a combined 16-0 score / Source: KAUZ

Girls

United Invitational - Wichita Falls

Rider 12

Hirschi 0

RID: Miranda Davis 3 G, 2 A, Keeley Ayala 2 G - Watch highlights above!

Randall 0

Rider 4

RID: Kayleigh Gunkel 2 G

Wichita Falls 0

Keller 3 - Watch highlights here!

EP Montwood 0

Randall 0

Friday Schedule (Memorial Stadium unless noted):

Rider vs Keller, 10 a.m.

Hirschi vs Montwood, 10 a.m. (Garnett Stadium)

WFHS vs Randall, 12 p.m.

Keller vs EP Americas, 3 p.m.

WFHS vs Montwood, 5 p.m.

Hirschi vs Americas, 7 p.m.

Boys

Boomtown Invitational - Burkburnett

1st Round

Abilene Wylie 2

Rider JV 0

Argyle 0

Hirschi 2

Lub. Cooper 0

Burkburnett 2 - Watch highlights to the right!

Gainesville 3

Pampa 1

2nd Round

Hirschi 1

Wylie 3

Gainesville 2

Burkburnett 0

Argyle 1

Rider JV 0

Pampa 1

Cooper 1

Pampa wins 4-3 on PKs

Friday schedule:

Rider JV vs Cooper, 9 a.m.

Argyle vs Pampa, 10:30 a.m.

Hirschi vs Burkburnett, 12 p.m.

Wylie vs Gainesville, 1:30 p.m.

Denton Guyer Tournament

Wichita Falls 1

Carrollton Creekview 1

WFHS: Adrian Botello G

WFHS vs Denton Guyer, 4 p.m. Friday

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved