MSU Tennis introduces new assistant coaches

Mustangs add former Division I standout to coaching staff

Head coach Scott Linn is excited to announce the addition of Tyler native and former UAB standout Mitchell Martell as an assistant coach for the Midwestern State men's tennis program for the upcoming 2017 season. Martell began his coaching duties on Tuesday.



Martell arrives back in the Lone Star State after three years competing at the NCAA Division I level for coach Derek Tarr at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). In his senior campaign, Martell garnered Conference USA First Team singles honors after a 10-8 record competing at the No. 1 position to lead the Blazers to a conference semifinal appearance with a 16-9 mark. The team captain became just the third Blazer to earn first team singles honors since 2000.



In the fall of 2015, Martell advanced to the round of 32 at the USTA/ITA Southern Regional while teaming up with Kenton Parton to reach the round of 16 in the doubles draw.



Martell competed at the top singles spot his final two seasons at UAB and saw action at No. 1 and 2 doubles all three years as a Blazer.



Prior to UAB, Martell lettered one season at Tyler Junior College (Texas) for coach Dash Connell. While with the Apaches, Martell played a key role in leading TJC to an NJCAA Championship in 2013. He compiled an 11-6 singles record playing on courts four and five while pairing up with his younger brother, James, at No. 1 doubles for a 10-6 mark.



Martell also excelled in his prep days at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, capturing the 2010 Texas UIL Class 5A doubles title with James.



Martell spent three summers coaching at the Texas A&M Tennis Camp in College Station, being selected as an instructor from a highly competitive field to assist in both the men's and women's camps. He mentored kids ranging from 10-17 on fitness, techniques, skills, fundamentals and mental aspects of the game.



Martell received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from UAB in April and will pursue a master's in Human Resource Development at Midwestern State.



The 15th-ranked Mustangs open up the 2017 season Thursday, Jan. 19 at noon with an exhibition match against Division I UT Arlington at the UTA Tennis Center.

Former Northeastern St. All American joins Mustangs coaching staff

Head coach Scott Linn and the Midwestern State women's tennis program has tabbed former Northeastern State (Okla.) all-American Patricia Husakova as the assistant coach for the program for the upcoming 2017 season. Husakova began her coaching duties Tuesday.



Prior to arriving in Wichita Falls, Husakova was a 2016 ITA Division II All-American while earning ITA Central Region and Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) Player of the Year honors for the RiverHawks.



Playing out of the No. 1 position, the Trencin, Slovakia native posted an impressive 21-1 record in dual play during her senior campaign, climbing to No. 12 in the national singles rankings while helping NSU to its second-straight NCAA Sweet 16 appearance and a No. 11 ranking.



In doubles, Husakova also earned All-MIAA first team honors teaming up with Molly Worden as the duo ranked 15th in the national season-ending rankings with a 13-4 mark in dual action.



Husakova also excelled for the RiverHawks in the classroom, being named a CoSIDA Academic All-America At-Large First Team selection in June.



As a junior, Husakova was an All-MIAA first team singles and doubles honoree, playing at the No. 2 line in singles and at the top spot in doubles play. She posted a 22-2 singles record to rank as high as No. 39 in the ITA rankings while going 22-3 for a No. 10 national doubles ranking with Kristina Savchenkov.



In her two seasons, Husakova helped the RiverHawks to a pair of MIAA titles and a combined 40-10 record during their Sweet 16 runs.



Prior to competing at NSU, Husakova played two seasons at the NJCAA level for Eastern Arizona College. In 2014, she captured ITA JUCO Region II Sophomore Player of the Year accolades after being named an all-region selection in both singles and doubles and ranking as high as No. 7 in the country.



Husakova was a regional singles and doubles champion in 2013 and 2014 and a national quarterfinalist as a sophomore in 2014.



Husakova earned a Bachelor of Science in Health and Human Performance from Northeastern State in May 2016 with a 3.94 GPA.



No. 21 Midwestern State begins its 2017 campaign Thursday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. with an exhibition match against Division I UT Arlington at the UTA Tennis Center.

