80th Oil Bowl coaches named

The coaching staffs have been named for the 80th edition of the historic Maskat Shrine Oil Bowl football all-star game.

The game will continue in the East-versus-West Texas format as it has the past few seasons.

For the East, City View coach Rudy Hawkins, Bowie coach Dylan Stark and former Holliday coach Cody Patton, now of Tioga, will lead the way. Of the 3, Hawkins was tabbed as Head Coach.

The West will be led by Windthorst's Chris Tackett, along with Seymour's Hugh Farmer and Jacksboro's Brian Hodnett.

The game will be played on June 10th, the same day as the Green Belt Bowl in Childress. The games have tried to avoid each other in recent years but a scheduling conflict this year made it inevitable.

The recruiting area for the teams will stretch from roughly Childress in the west to roughly Gainesville in the east, though they might go a little further east, to about US Highway 75, while still avoiding the Metroplex.

