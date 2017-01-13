HS hoops: Christ Academy at Wichita Christian - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops: Christ Academy at Wichita Christian

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Christ Academy and Wichita Christian get set for tip in their TAPPS 1A matchup / Source: KAUZ Christ Academy and Wichita Christian get set for tip in their TAPPS 1A matchup / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

TAPPS District 1-1A

Boys

Christ Academy   29 (1-2)
Wichita Christian  48 (1-1)
WCS: Evan Findley 28 pts, 15 reb, Jackson Landes 13 pts, 9 reb

Girls

#4 Christ Academy  44 (2-1)
Wichita Christian     15 (0-2)'

