MSU hoops sweeps doubleheader in Silver City

Mustangs win 5th straight with 94-59 rout of WNMU

Magnus Richards scored 13 of his game-high 17 points in the second half to lead five Mustangs in double figures and guide Midwestern State to its fifth-straight win in a 94-59 victory over Western New Mexico Thursday night at Drag's Court.



In the first half, five Mustangs contributed on the offensive end in an 11-2 run to begin the game. Western New Mexico (2-12, 0-6 LSC) pulled within six points after a three-pointer from Alex Gonzalez, but Midwestern State (11-4, 4-3 LSC) responded with a 10-0 spurt highlighted by a three-point play from Igor Ibaka and a triple from Pat Smith to take a 23-7 lead with 9:03 to play. MSU added upon its lead late in the period, going ahead by 23 points before recording a 44-23 halftime advantage.



Richards came alive in the second half, scoring 10 of MSU's first 16 points in the first 6:15 of the period. Midwestern State continued to hold a 20-plus point advantage for all of the second half, taking its largest lead of the contest with 1:59 to play with a 92-56 lead following a three-pointer from Nick Powell, who had 15 points in just 17 minutes. MSU ended the game on an 11-3 run in the final 3:31 to record the 94-59 win.

Ibaka posted his fifth double-double in the last six games and seventh this season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Midwestern State looks to extend upon its win streak Saturday when the Mustangs square off against former assistant coach Tres Segler and his Eastern New Mexico squad in a 5 p.m. (CST) tipoff at Greyhound Arena in Portales.

Taylor leads Mustangs to 1st LSC win of the season

Whitney Taylor notched her third 20-point game of the season with 21 points while matching a career-high five three-pointers to lead Midwestern State to its first Lone Star Conference win of the season in a 71-46 victory over Western New Mexico Thursday evening at Drag's Court.



It was a game of runs in the first quarter with Midwestern State (4-9, 1-6 LSC) taking an 8-2 lead in the first 2:24 of the contest with four points coming from Leanna James. Western New Mexico (4-10, 0-7 LSC) responded with a 7-0 run over the next three minutes before MSU answered back with a 9-0 spurt for a 17-9 advantage with 1:11 remaining. Midwestern went on to claim a 19-13 lead after one.



MSU began to pull away in the second period with a Taylor three-pointer giving the Maroon and Gold their first double-digit lead of the night at 29-17 midway through the quarter. Another Taylor triple stretched the MSU lead to 17 late in the period, taking a 40-23 advantage at the break.



Midwestern State shot 57.1 percent from the floor in the third quarter, going 4-of-6 from long range with Taylor connecting on three triples and netting 12 points. WNMU pulled within 13 early in the period before MSU extended its lead to 25 at 62-37 in the final minute of the quarter.



Both teams struggled from the field in the fourth with WNMU shooting 20 percent and MSU firing at an 11.8 percent clip. A pair of Liz Cathcart free throws with 4:27 remaining gave Midwestern its largest lead of the game at 29 points. MSU was held scoreless the final 4:27 but limited WNMU to just four points en route to a 71-46 victory.

Avery Queen posted double figures for the second-straight game with 14 points.

Midwestern State continues its New Mexico road swing Saturday with a 3 p.m. (CST) tipoff against Eastern New Mexico at Greyhound Arena in Portales.

