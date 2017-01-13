WFPD catch burglar in the act - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD catch burglar in the act

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source WFPD Source WFPD

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Wichita Falls police caught a suspected burglar in the act on Thursday leading to his arrest.

The first incident began in the 2300 block of Duvall when a black male was witnessed by officers stop at a residence and walk to the front door and knock on the door. The man, later identified as 37-year-old James Johnson, then walked to the rear of the home and then came back around and got in his car and left.

His vehicle was later seen in the alley of the same block of Duvall and Johnson was witnessed jumping over the fence of the same residence carrying a grey bag and got back in his vehicle and left. Police performed a traffic stop on Johnson and checked the residence he was seen leaving. They found a window broken and signs of forced entry.

The owner of the residence discovered that the electricity to the residence, along with the alarm system, had been turned off. The owner also discovered some personal electronics missing along with a grey bag. The missing electronics were found to be inside the same grey bag that was located in the vehicle Johnson had been driving.

Johnson was also in possession of .3 ounces of marijuana.

Johnson was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana. and transported to the Wichita County jail.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:25:36 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:25:36 GMT

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

  • AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter around the world

    AP PHOTOS: Christians celebrate Easter around the world

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:25:25 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:25:25 GMT

    AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks...

    AP PHOTOS: Christians around the world celebrated Easter on Sunday, as Pope Francis and others expressed concern over embattled communities in the cradle of the faith following church bombings in Egypt and attacks on civilians in Syria's civil war.

  • Pope decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address

    Pope decries 'vile' attack on Syrians in Easter address

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:25:20 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:25:20 GMT

    Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.

    Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.

    •   
Powered by Frankly