WFPD catch burglar in the act

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) – Wichita Falls police caught a suspected burglar in the act on Thursday leading to his arrest.

The first incident began in the 2300 block of Duvall when a black male was witnessed by officers stop at a residence and walk to the front door and knock on the door. The man, later identified as 37-year-old James Johnson, then walked to the rear of the home and then came back around and got in his car and left.

His vehicle was later seen in the alley of the same block of Duvall and Johnson was witnessed jumping over the fence of the same residence carrying a grey bag and got back in his vehicle and left. Police performed a traffic stop on Johnson and checked the residence he was seen leaving. They found a window broken and signs of forced entry.

The owner of the residence discovered that the electricity to the residence, along with the alarm system, had been turned off. The owner also discovered some personal electronics missing along with a grey bag. The missing electronics were found to be inside the same grey bag that was located in the vehicle Johnson had been driving.

Johnson was also in possession of .3 ounces of marijuana.

Johnson was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of marijuana. and transported to the Wichita County jail.