Jury: San Antonio man guilty of murder for miscarriage caused by - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jury: San Antonio man guilty of murder for miscarriage caused by beating

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - A jury has found a San Antonio-area man guilty of capital murder for the 2015 beating of his pregnant girlfriend that resulted in the miscarriage of twins.

Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty for 23-year-old Lane Waldron of Canyon Lake so he was immediately sentenced late Thursday to a mandatory life term.

Waldron still faces a charge of aggravated assault against the woman.

The San Antonio Express-News reports (http://bit.ly/2iPEmNi ) that Waldron had confessed to Comal County investigators that he was drunk when kicked the woman's head, taped her mouth and punched her in the abdomen.

Waldron's attorneys acknowledged his actions were "despicable" but claimed in closing arguments that there was no conclusive proof he intended to cause the miscarriage.

