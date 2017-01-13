Mexico names new ambassador to United States

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico's president has nominated the current head of the North American Development Bank, Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez, to be the country's new ambassador in Washington.

Mexico's Foreign Affairs Ministry announced the appointment Friday in a statement. Mexico's current ambassador in the United States, Carlos Manuel Sada Solana, will become undersecretary for North America.

Gutierrez's appointment requires ratification by the Mexican senate.

He has been the managing director of the bank in San Antonio, Texas, since 2010. It offers financing to projects aimed at improving environmental and living conditions in communities along the U.S.-Mexico border and was created under the North American Free Trade Agreement. President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to renegotiate that agreement.

Gutierrez would also face Trump's promise to build a border wall and deport thousands of immigrants.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.