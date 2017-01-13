GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazation' of Texas - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

GOP looks to high court to stop 'Californiazation' of Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Republican lawmakers who decry the "Californiazation" of Texas are hoping court action will end bag bans many cities have adopted while stemming other local laws that they believe erode individual and economic liberties.

The conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation held a gathering Thursday where organizers said the Texas Supreme Court could ultimately rule to eliminate bag bans.

The title of the gathering, "The Californiazation of Texas: Plastic Bag Bans," appeared to be inspired by a 2015 speech by then Gov.-elect Greg Abbott condemning a patchwork of local rules that erode "the Texas model."

The Austin American-Statesman reports that a state appeals court in August tossed out Laredo's ban on store-provided checkout bags.

Parties in the case have appealed to the all-Republican Supreme Court and conservatives hope a ruling will end bag bans statewide.

Information from: Austin American-Statesman, http://www.statesman.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

