If you're looking for a new pet, the Texas Pit Crew can help

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - The Texas Pit Crew is a non-profit volunteer ran organization dedicated to eradicating animal cruelty to all breeds in Wichita and surrounding counties. While they will help any animal they can, they seek to promote the bully breed as the loving and loyal animals they are.

They are hosting an adoption event at Petco on Kemp Blvd. in Wichita Falls on Saturday, January 14th, weather permitting.

All of the animals are in private foster homes of caring volunteers. These animals come to the organization under many different circumstances. They may be from an accidental or unwanted litter, the one abandoned at a shelter, the one that "got too big", the one sitting on the side of the road waiting for the owner, the one that escaped their chain, the irresponsible result of a breeder, the one left behind when the owners moved, or the one beat and left for dead. The list could go on.

They hold adoption events throughout the year and during the colder months they will hit the streets looking for neglected and/or dogs in need. The Texas Pit Crew will hand out cold weather supplies and educate owners about community resources that are available and proper dog ownership.

If you would like more information, you can check out their website at texaspitcrew.org or send them an email at texaspitcrew@gmail.com.

