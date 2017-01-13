Two people killed in fiery crash near I-44 and U.S. 287 have been identified

Update: Wichita Falls Police have confirmed two people died in a crash last Friday. Officers said the victims are Michael Joe Gallitan, 44 and the second is believed to be Tina Renee Bush, 39.

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - A fiery vehicle accident on I-44 has claimed the life of one person.

The accident happened a little after 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to reports, the vehicle flipped and caught fire before emergency crews arrived on scene. The Wichita Falls Police Department posted on their Facebook page that southbound I-44 traffic was being re-routed onto Airport Dr. due to the accident under the U.S. 287 overpass.

