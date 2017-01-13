HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: January 13 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: January 13

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Rider's Tori Williamson drives to the hoop against Denton Ryan./ Source: KAUZ Rider's Tori Williamson drives to the hoop against Denton Ryan./ Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

Denton Ryan  60 (6-0)
Rider              44 (5-1)
RID: 1st District loss since 2014 (1st at home since 2011)

District 6-4A

Hirschi    49 (2-1)
Graham  56 (2-0)
GRA: Nicole King 19, Ashley Galloway 14, Emma Ranger 12

Vernon         31 (0-3)
Burkburnett  81 (3-0)
BURK: Paradize Jackson 29 pts, Kaci Trahan 16, Jada King 13

District 9-3A

Holliday  63 (4-3)
Boyd      56 (1-6)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 15, Kersten Boyd 14

City View    11 (0-7)
#12 Bowie  72 (7-0)

Henrietta  69 (2-5)
Nocona    72 (3-4)
HEN: Hollie Thomas 27 pts, Maddie Brown 25
NOC: Emma Meekins 26 pts, Trystin Fenoglio 12

District 9-2A

#9 Windthorst  45 (7-0)
Seymour          43 (6-1)
F/OT
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts

Olney    43 (2-5)
Electra  55 (2-5)

Munday  39 (0-7)
Petrolia  49 (4-3)
PET: Lindy Alexander 20 pts

Quanah       39 (2-5)
Archer City  64 (5-2)

District 8-1A

Crowell     70 (3-0)
Benjamin  18 (0-3)
CRO: Kelly Carroll 18 pts

Knox City  76 (2-0)
Harrold      34 (1-2)

District 17-1A

Paint Creek  0
Newcastle    1 (3-0)
(Forfeit)

Woodson         39 (1-2)
Throckmorton  53 (1-2)

District 21-1A

Bellevue  48 (5-1)
Saint Jo   19 (2-4)

Midway       22 (3-3)
Forestburg  67 (4-2)

#24 Slidell  69 (6-0)
Gold-Burg  19 (0-6)

TAPPS 1-1A

#3 Notre Dame  44 (4-0)
Lubbock KPA     37 (0-2)
ND: Keeley Johnston 13 pts

Non-District

Wichita Falls  50
Iowa Park      35 
WF: Jalynn Green 16 pts, 11 reb

Boys

District 5-5A

Ryan  44 (3-1)
Rider  45 (3-1)

District 6-4A

#14 Hirschi  56 (0-1)
Graham       57 (1-0)
GRA: Steven Kimberling 27 pts, Jaxon Brockway 15

Vernon                  58 (0-1)
#10 Burkburnett  104 (1-0)
BURK: Jalen White 21 pts, Jermaine Williams/Caper Shean 13 each

District 9-3A

City View    35 (2-3)
#23 Bowie  45 (5-0)
CV: Austin Lucas 21 pts
BOW: Daniel Mosley 17 pts

Henrietta  48 (3-2)
Nocona    69 (3-2)

Holliday  44 (4-1)
Boyd       28 (0-5)

District 9-2A

Olney         31 (2-3)
#9 Electra  41 (5-0)
ELE: Drake Cooper 17 pts

Munday        64 (1-4)
#17 Petrolia  92 (4-1)
PET: Jake Edgemon 25 pts

Quanah         33 (0-5)
Archer City  100 (4-1)
AC: 6 players in double-figures

Windthorst  31 (0-5)
Seymour     44 (4-1)

District 8-1A

Crowell     64 (3-0)
Benjamin  49 (2-1)
CRO: Tristen Hayes 18 pts

Knox City  73 (2-0)
Harrold     32 (0-3)

District 17-1A

Paint Creek  53 (1-0)
Newcastle    45 (0-1)

Woodson         33 (0-1)
Throckmorton  60 (1-0)

District 21-1A

Bellevue  75 (3-1)
Saint Jo   69 (1-3)

Midway       47 (3-2)
Forestburg  64 (4-0)

#22 Slidell  90 (4-0)
Gold-Burg  27 (0-5)

TAPPS 1-1A

#10 Notre Dame  76 (4-0)
Lubbock KPA       40 (0-2)
ND: 11 different players scored

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly