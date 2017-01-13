HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: January 13

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Girls
District 5-5A
Denton Ryan 60 (6-0)
Rider 44 (5-1)
RID: 1st District loss since 2014 (1st at home since 2011)
District 6-4A
Hirschi 49 (2-1)
Graham 56 (2-0)
GRA: Nicole King 19, Ashley Galloway 14, Emma Ranger 12
Vernon 31 (0-3)
Burkburnett 81 (3-0)
BURK: Paradize Jackson 29 pts, Kaci Trahan 16, Jada King 13
District 9-3A
Holliday 63 (4-3)
Boyd 56 (1-6)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 15, Kersten Boyd 14
City View 11 (0-7)
#12 Bowie 72 (7-0)
Henrietta 69 (2-5)
Nocona 72 (3-4)
HEN: Hollie Thomas 27 pts, Maddie Brown 25
NOC: Emma Meekins 26 pts, Trystin Fenoglio 12
District 9-2A
#9 Windthorst 45 (7-0)
Seymour 43 (6-1)
F/OT
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 29 pts
Olney 43 (2-5)
Electra 55 (2-5)
Munday 39 (0-7)
Petrolia 49 (4-3)
PET: Lindy Alexander 20 pts
Quanah 39 (2-5)
Archer City 64 (5-2)
District 8-1A
Crowell 70 (3-0)
Benjamin 18 (0-3)
CRO: Kelly Carroll 18 pts
Knox City 76 (2-0)
Harrold 34 (1-2)
District 17-1A
Paint Creek 0
Newcastle 1 (3-0)
(Forfeit)
Woodson 39 (1-2)
Throckmorton 53 (1-2)
District 21-1A
Bellevue 48 (5-1)
Saint Jo 19 (2-4)
Midway 22 (3-3)
Forestburg 67 (4-2)
#24 Slidell 69 (6-0)
Gold-Burg 19 (0-6)
TAPPS 1-1A
#3 Notre Dame 44 (4-0)
Lubbock KPA 37 (0-2)
ND: Keeley Johnston 13 pts
Non-District
Wichita Falls 50
Iowa Park 35
WF: Jalynn Green 16 pts, 11 reb
Boys
District 5-5A
Ryan 44 (3-1)
Rider 45 (3-1)
District 6-4A
#14 Hirschi 56 (0-1)
Graham 57 (1-0)
GRA: Steven Kimberling 27 pts, Jaxon Brockway 15
Vernon 58 (0-1)
#10 Burkburnett 104 (1-0)
BURK: Jalen White 21 pts, Jermaine Williams/Caper Shean 13 each
District 9-3A
City View 35 (2-3)
#23 Bowie 45 (5-0)
CV: Austin Lucas 21 pts
BOW: Daniel Mosley 17 pts
Henrietta 48 (3-2)
Nocona 69 (3-2)
Holliday 44 (4-1)
Boyd 28 (0-5)
District 9-2A
Olney 31 (2-3)
#9 Electra 41 (5-0)
ELE: Drake Cooper 17 pts
Munday 64 (1-4)
#17 Petrolia 92 (4-1)
PET: Jake Edgemon 25 pts
Quanah 33 (0-5)
Archer City 100 (4-1)
AC: 6 players in double-figures
Windthorst 31 (0-5)
Seymour 44 (4-1)
District 8-1A
Crowell 64 (3-0)
Benjamin 49 (2-1)
CRO: Tristen Hayes 18 pts
Knox City 73 (2-0)
Harrold 32 (0-3)
District 17-1A
Paint Creek 53 (1-0)
Newcastle 45 (0-1)
Woodson 33 (0-1)
Throckmorton 60 (1-0)
District 21-1A
Bellevue 75 (3-1)
Saint Jo 69 (1-3)
Midway 47 (3-2)
Forestburg 64 (4-0)
#22 Slidell 90 (4-0)
Gold-Burg 27 (0-5)
TAPPS 1-1A
#10 Notre Dame 76 (4-0)
Lubbock KPA 40 (0-2)
ND: 11 different players scored
