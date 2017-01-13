HS Soccer tournaments: January 13 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer tournaments: January 13

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi vs. Burkburnett soccer. / Source: KAUZ Hirschi vs. Burkburnett soccer. / Source: KAUZ
BURKBURNETT, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

United Invitational - Wichita Falls

Rider   1
Keller  5
RID: Keeley Ayala G

EP Montwood  5
Hirschi              1

Wichita Falls  5
Randall          0
WF: Alyssa Hollis 3 G, Alyssa Mullins 2 G

Montwood
WFHS
Canceled (ice)

Hirschi.           0
EP Americas  1

Saturday Schedule

Hirschi vs Randall, 9 a.m.
Keller vs Montwood, 9 a.m. (Garnett Stadium)
WFHS vs Rider, 11 a.m.
Keller vs Randall, 1 p.m.
Rider vs Montwood, 3 p.m.
WFHS vs EP Americas 3 p.m. (Garnett Stadium)
Hirschi vs Frenship JV, 3 p.m. (Field E)

Non-District

Burkburnett   1
FW Paschal  5
BURK: Marley Cooke G

Boys

Boomtown Invitational

Championship: 

Gainesville  1
Ab. Wylie    0

3rd Place:

Burkburnett  1
Hirschi          2
HIR: Jose Vidana G, Alonso Cerna G, Carlos Melo A

Consolation:

Argyle   2
Pampa  0

7th Place:

Rider JV        8
Lub. Cooper  4

Denton Guyer Tournament

Wichita Falls  5
Guyer             0
WF: Richy Acosta 2 G, Armando Acosta G, Alex Ramirez G, Alfredo Pacheco G

