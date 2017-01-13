HS Soccer tournaments: January 13

Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.
HS Diamond scores and highlights
MSU Roundup: Softball and Tennis
Wichita Falls Nighthawks highlights
Becca Longo has signed to play football at Adams State University, an NCAA Division II school. The 18-year-old is the first female football player to earn a scholarship to a school at the Division II level or higher.
