Jan. 13th marks AMBER Alert Awareness Day in TX

President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".
A diver that assisted in the search for a missing man on Fort Hood has died from injuries sustained during the search.
Eligible for a floor vote starting when the Senate returns to work on Tuesday is a bill allowing paramedics and other first-responders to carry concealed handguns on duty.
The Texas House all but buried school vouchers. Could the Senate do the same with the school finance fix?
A key House committee is set to hear Wednesday a bill prohibiting local governments from enacting anti-LGBT discrimination ordinances while voiding any already approved around Texas.
